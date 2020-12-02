2 county teens arrested in connection with ‘Forever’ statue theft

Zachary Kaiser

Tyler Darland

Two Montague County men have been arrested and two more are being sought in connection with the theft and destruction of memorial horse statute in Wichita Falls.

In a press conferenceThursday, Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. John Spragins reported on the theft arrests.

Tyler Darland and Zachary Kaiser, both 18, were arrested in Montague County on Nov. 20. They were each charged with a complaint of theft $2,500 to $30,000 with a $10,000 bond. They were released on bond the same day

Two other suspects are sought on similar warrants.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.