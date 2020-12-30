2020 year in review: Bellevue

The Bellevue program saw its girl athletes continue the recent years of success in basketball and cross country.

The Lady Eagles finished second to Slidell in district play to earn another playoff berth. Bellevue won its bi-district game against Perrin-Whitt before losing to Dodd City in the area round.

In cross country, the Lady Eagles were two points short of qualifying for the regional meet. In past years third place has been enough to qualify, but this year only the top two teams were allowed.

Individually, the team saw Sky-Lar Embry and Grace Martin qualify for the regional meet. Martin would finish 35th while Embry finished 76th in her final cross country meet.