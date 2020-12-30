2020 year in review: Bowie

The Lady Rabbits basketball team started out the year by going on a playoff run farther than many people’s expectations.

Playing the at-the-time number two ranked team in the state Jim Ned, the Lady Rabbits held their own and had chances to win before losing 46-39, falling one game short of a regional tournament berth.

Bowie also saw success in its girls powerlifting program. The Lady Rabbits finished third overall at the regional meet while four girls qualified for the state tournament. Unfortunately for the those four, Chelsea Price, Kerstin Kindsfather, Emma and Sierra Skinner, the tournament was delayed the day before it was scheduled to start before eventually being canceled.

Before it was called, the Bowie boy’s golf team won several of its first tournaments to start the season, including at its home course.

In the fall season there were several highlights. The boy’s cross country team won the district title while qualifying for the regional meet. The Lady Rabbits volleyball team continued their playoff streak though it was brief.

The Bowie football team bounced back from a winless season to respectability, with the highlight coming week one against rival Nocona.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.