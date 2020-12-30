2020 year in review: Gold-Burg

Right before sports were called to a stop in the spring, Gold-Burg had its first tennis tournament where the mixed doubles team of Kelly Contreras and Will Hodges finished second.

During the fall, both the football and volleyball program saw great things happen. The Lady Bears continued their several years streak of excellence, finishing second in the district. Gold-Burg then won its bi-district playoff game against Graford, the second time in the last three years the Lady Bears won their bi-district game.

In football, the program was coming off a winless season with mostly the same cast of players and little depth.

New Coach Joe Helms and the players turned things around, winning more games (six) than any football team in school history.

