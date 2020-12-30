2020 year in review: Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley sports’ programs saw the most success during the fall in 2020.

Before that though, the Bulldogs basketball team came just short of earning the third playoff spot. Prairie Valley lost to Midway in a play-in game.

The Lady Bulldogs’ volleyball team continued their streak of district titles, sharing a co-district title with Bryson.

Prairie Valley then won playoff games against Perrin-Whitt and Oglesby to set up another game against Saint Jo in the regional quarterfinals.

The other fall sport was cross country where the boy’s and girl’s teams saw some success at the district meet.

The Lady Bulldogs finished second overall by just two points to qualify for the regional meet to keep their several years streak going.

On the boy’s side, Tyler Winkler qualified individually for the regional meet, finishing fourth overall at the district meet.

