2020 year in review: Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers started the year with their boy’s basketball team continuing its recent trend of success despite new faces.

Coach Lyndon Cook led the Panthers to finish a clear second place in the district for the second straight season. Saint Jo then beat Perrin-Whitt in the bi-district.

The fall saw continued excellence from all three sports. The football team followed up its successful run from the previous year, sweeping through district for the Panthers’ second straight district title.

The playoff run was not quite as long. Saint Jo beat Leverett’s Chapel in the bi-district round before losing to the defending state champs Blum in the area round.

The volleyball team continued its streak of district titles to three while also making it back to the regional semifinals after falling a round short the previous year to Prairie Valley.

The boy’s cross country team also continued its success from last year, finishing second at district and seventh at the regional meet. Individually, sophomore Collin Thomas qualified to go back to the state meet where he finished 14th overall.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.