29th Fantasy of Lights festivities launch Christmas

Bowie welcomes the Christmas holidays this weekend with the 29th annual Fantasy of Lights Festival.



While some of the traditional activities have changed due to the pandemic, there will still be plenty of festive fun for the entire family.



Festival weekend opens with the Snowman Sip & Stroll with Me from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 4 in downtown. Guests are invited to purchase an armband that will enable them to enjoy refreshments of all types at the participating merchants.

