The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their second district game at Breckenridge on Friday night.

The Lady Rabbits won by a comfortable margin 53-32 against the Lady Buckaroos thanks a good start to the game.

Bowie scored 20 points in the first quarter, powered by Abbi Gamblin scoring eight points and Jasmine Jones scoring six points.

The Lady Rabbits press defense held Breckenridge to only nine points as the game moved into the second quarter.

While Bowie’s defense kept up it stingy play, the offense cooled down. The Lady Buckaroos equaled the Lady Rabbits nine points in the quarter and trailed 29-18 at halftime.

Things were similar in the third quarter. Bowie’s offense could not get much going. Breckenridge did not make much headway cutting into the lead. The Lady Buckaroos still trailed by double-digits 39-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Rabbits offense got a boost in the fourth quarter. Jayci Logan scored nine of her game high 18 points in the quarter to help Bowie extend its lead.

The defense also put the clamps down, allowing Breckenridge to score only three points in the final quarter as the Lady Rabbits won 53-32.

