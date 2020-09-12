A chilly day dish with a kic

(Culinary.net) Picture in your mind a warm bowl cupped in your hands, defrosting your fingertips after you just walked inside from a chilly afternoon. The bowl is heavy, full of hearty vegetables and spicy pepper that in just a few short moments will overwhelm your palate.

You dive in with a spoon, savoring every flavorful bite as you dip down to the bottom of the bowl searching for more to slurp up with every spoonful. Onion, red bell pepper and even corn all blended into not only a vegetarian meal but a chili-lover’s paradise.

You throw your sweater to the side of the couch as your body temperature begins to rise. You start to feel your energy return as you spoon a second helping into your bowl for round two.

Not only does this recipe for Chipotle Veggie Chili hit you with a wide array of balanced flavors, but there is a surprise hint of citrus added toward the end – lime juice.

Just to add a little more texture and vibrance to this dish, it can be topped with your favorite garnishes like guacamole, sour cream, jalapeno slices and cilantro.

This Chipotle Veggie Chili is simple to make, needing just one pot throughout the entire cooking process. It simmers for about 25 minutes while you unwind from a long day.

So next time you need a pick-me-up after a chilly day outside, give this one a try. The savory aromas and wholesome consistency make this chili a 10-out-of-10 and a crowd favorite.

Find more recipes perfect for cooler weather at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

https://youtube.com/watch?v=SorZfZVQuNU%3Fmodestbranding%3D1%26rel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0

Chipotle Veggie Chili

Servings: 6-8

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

5/8 teaspoon sea salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 can (14 ounces) diced fire-roasted tomatoes

1 can (14 ounces) red beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (14 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup vegetable broth

1 can (7 ounces) chipotles in adobo sauce

2 cans (15 ounces each) sweet corn with liquid

2 limes, juiced

guacamole (optional)

sour cream (optional)

jalapeno slices (optional)

cilantro (optional)

In large dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Stir and cook 5 minutes until onion is translucent. Add garlic and red pepper. Stir and cook 8 minutes until soft. Add tomatoes, red beans, pinto beans, broth, chipotles in adobo sauce, corn, remaining salt and remaining pepper. Simmer 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until chili has thickened. Squeeze lime juice into pot; stir. Serve with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeno slices and cilantro, if desired.

SOURCE:

Culinary.net