October 31, 1937 – November 18, 2020

ARLINGTON – Annie Jo (Davis) Brewer, 83, Arlington, TX died on Nov. 18, 2020.

A graveside service took place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 21.

She was born on Oct. 31, 1937 in Spanish Fort to Blonnie Luther ‘Bill’ and Hallie Katherine (Eaker) Davis. She married Walter Lee Brewer in Saint Jo.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Brewer; parents, Bill and Hallie Davis, son, Cary Lee Brewer; two grandchildren and all of her siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Brewer; sons, Arnold Keith, LaRue Brewer and Alan Brewer all of Arlington; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hearts and Hands at 1601 N. Davis Drive Arlington, TX 76133 or ASPCA at aspca.or/donate.