B. News invites families to share their memories

The world has been trapped within the throes of a health pandemic since March with millions battling the Coronavirus and nearly 300,000 U.S citizens losing their lives to the virus.

Daily statistics are heartbreaking as we learn someone else from our community lost their life to COVID-19; however, due to health privacy laws all the public knows through the media is the gender, age and location of the most recent victim.

There have been 24,394 deaths in Texas and 30 in Montague County as of Dec. 16.

It has been a sad and often, faceless report on the losses. Unless a family decides to announce this information on social media or in an obituary their loved one remains only a number on the daily health report.

These are mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, grandpas and nanas, who all contributed to their hometowns.

The Bowie News would very much like to put a face and a name to each of these losses. The year 2020 should not pass without taking a moment to speak the name or know something about each one of these people.

We invite family members who would like their loved ones remembered to submit a photo, name and some details about their loved one.

Email your information to editor@bowienewsonline.com or if you have questions call Barbara Green, 872-2247. Deadline for submission is Dec. 28.

As we look back on the past year, let’s take a moment to remember those who were lost to this horrific illness and what each one meant to our county.