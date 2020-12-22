February 2, 1947 – December 17, 2020

NOCONA – Billy Ted Jackson, 73, Nocona, TX met his Lord and Savior on Dec. 17, 2020.

Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at the Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro. The service will follow at 11 a.m. at The Coker Funeral Home Chapel. There will not be a graveside. He will be laid to rest near his wife and son at Oakwood Cemetery in Jacksboro.

Billy was born on Feb. 2, 1947 in Jacksboro to Oscar and Vivian Jackson. Billy was a member of Shady Grove Church in Nocona Hills. Billy was a fine figure of a man, excellent hunter or so he said from the movie Jeremiah Johnson. He loved to play golf and watch westerns especially John Wayne and always considered himself to be Tom Selleck’s twin. He loved to travel and was always up for an adventure and was ready to go at a moment’s notice. He loved the mountains and would have rather been there than anywhere else.

He loved his family and spent all of his time watching the grandkids do their activities. When he wasn’t watching the kids, he was spending time with his “grand dogs” who kept him entertained. He spent his retirement time visiting with his lifelong friends from school who he cherished. Billy had Jackson Oilfield Construction with his dad and brother before he went into coaching and teaching. He retired from teaching at Bowie and finished his working career as a blackjack dealer at Winstar. He was best known as PawPaw and was known for telling PawPaw Bill stories.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Jackson Jr. and Vivian Ruth Riggs Jackson and his precious son, Christopher Everett Jackson.

He is survived by his daughter and husband, Nichole and Bryan Barrett, Nocona and their children, Callie Schaffner and her husband, Luke, Taylor and Katy and grandson, David Jackson and his wife, Alexis and his mother Rachel of Stephenville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lucky Paws Animal Shelter P.O. Box 595 Nocona, Texas 76255.

Paid publication

152 TX-148,

Jacksboro, TX 76458

(940) 567-3778

www.cokerfuneral.com