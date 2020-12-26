Bowie boys beat Wichita Falls 58-53

The Bowie Jackrabbits earned a win at Wichita Falls High School on Monday in a close game.

The Jackrabbits won 58-53 against the Coyotes, the first back-to-back wins for the program since the 2018-2019 season.

The game got started with both offenses finding ways to score.

The athletic and perimeter oriented team from Wichita Falls knocked in a couple of 3-pointers with scoring going through two featured players.

Bowie was not far behind as Drew Weber and Cade Thompson made 3-pointers and post player Riley Blackburn scored a couple of close baskets. The Coyotes led 16-15 heading into the second quarter.

Wichita Falls kept up its offensive pace, getting to the free throw line three different times while also hitting from outside some to keep its lead.

The Jackrabbits hung around, continuing to get to the free throw line.

Unfortunately, they only made half of their eight attempts while shots from outside did not fall.

Bowie trailed 32-27 at halftime and Coach Andy Atkins was frustrated with his defense.

“I felt like we were just doing a lot of things that we had not been doing in the previous games,” Atkins said. “We had just kind of veered off of what we do. We tried to reiterate that at halftime.”

The message was received. The Jackrabbits defense allowed only six points in the third quarter.

Bowie did not score much itself, but had cut the lead to 38-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jackrabbits grabbed the lead early on in the fourth. They got help from Bayler Swint scoring nine of his 11 points in the quarter as well as Brody Armstrong scoring all six of his points as well.

Down the stretch, with Bowie trying to hold onto its lead, the team got a lift from senior Tru’Vion Sansom off the bench.

“Tru hit a big three in the corner and then made two free throws in the last 90 seconds,” Atkins said. “That really helped us out a lot and was huge. We shot poorly from the 3-point line, so for him to make that in that corner was absolutely enormous.”

It proved to be the difference as the Jackrabbits won 58-53.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.