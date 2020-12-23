Bowie boys win big 64-25

The Bowie Jackrabbits won at Era on Friday pretty easily following a quick rescheduling.

The Jackrabbits won 64-25 in one of their most complete games of the season.

Bowie got off to a good start and never let up. The Jackrabbits scored 17 points in the first quarter, led by post players Riley Blackburn and Drew Weber combining to score 11 of the team’s points.

On defense Bowie made sure every shot was contested as it held the Hornets to only six points. The lead only grew in the second quarter thanks to the Jackrabbits defense giving up only one basket.

Bowie’s offense continued to consistently score points. Five different players scored for the Jackrabbits during the quarter as they built to a 32-8 lead at halftime.

Era’s offense picked things up in the third quarter, more than doubling its first half production. Bowie made sure it would not have a lull on offense and allow the Hornets back into the game though.

Cade Thompson and A.J. Whatley scored six points apiece and the Jackrabbits made three 3-pointers in the quarter. They outscored Era and widened the gap to almost 30 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Bowie’s defense again made things tough for the Hornets, allowing only two baskets to end the game strong.

The Jackrabbits offense would to not be slowed down. Five different players scored in the quarter alone, all of whom were different than who had scored in the previous quarter. Bowie won 64-25.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.