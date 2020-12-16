Bowie ISD board to meet Thursday

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Public hearings on several topics will open the meeting along with the audit report.

Paul Fleming, certified public accountant, will present the 2019-2020 audit prepared by Edgin, Parkman, Fleming and Fleming PC.

Hearings will be conducted for the Texas Education Agency Financial Accountability Rating System which will include an overview of the district’s Financial Integrity rating report.

The district’s accountability rating also will be discussed. Last week the TEA staff announced the A-F ratings would be paused for the 2020-21 school year due to the ongoing disruptions associated with COVID-19.

Superintendent Blake Enlow will provide an update on building repairs related to the tornado along with a facilities committee report and information on a demolition quote for the closed administration building. The district has been considering different options from demo and building to selling the property as is.

Other monthly reports will be include the assistant superintendent, finance director and campus principals.

In action items the board will discuss a bus purchase; the transfer list of students; consider action on board operating procedures and the board calendar; review a resolution to extend sick leave during the pandemic until the end of the academic school year 2020-21 and consider a resolution to extend leave for employee quarantine during the pandemic to the end of the year.