Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona boys lost another close game at Bonham on Tuesday.

The Warriors beat the Indians 59-55 thanks to a great third quarter that gave them the lead.

Nocona got out to a good lead in the first quarter. The Indians knocked in four 3-pointers and led 15-9 with solid defense.

The two teams were more even in the second quarter, which allowed Nocona to keep its lead comfortable 30-23 heading into halftime. Bonham came out in the third quarter bombing 3-pointers away, making five in the quarter alone. Four were made by the Warriors leading scorer Tanner Reaves as he scored more than half of the teams points in the third. This along with the Indians only scoring nine points allowed Bonham to take the lead 44-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

Nocona caught fire from distance to try and take back the lead. Lyndon Fenoglio made three of the team’s four 3-pointers in the quarter as he scored 12 of his 17 points during this time.

Unfortunately, the Warriors knocked in enough free throws down the stretch to hang on to get the win.

Nocona is next scheduled to play at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Whitesboro.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs came up just short against Era on Tuesday.

The Hornets did just enough to pull out the win 47-45 thanks to a tip-in at the buzzer.

The Bulldogs did not start off the game well, finding themselves down 10-0 in the opening quarter. It was a slow process of getting back into the game, but Prairie Valley did eventually tie the score at 45-45 in the final seconds on a made 3-point shot. Unfortunately, the ball bounced Era’s way in the final seconds.

The Bulldogs next scheduled game is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Wichita Christian.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers won on the road at Muenster Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

The Panthers held on to win a tough game 44-38 against a Tigers team that cut the game to one point in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Cook was praised by Coach Lyndon Cook as he scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter when the team needed it the most. Kile Thurman also scored 12 points to help lead the team in scoring.

With the majority of the team still getting their feet wet fresh off of football, things are not pretty right now for Cook and the team, but he is not having to coach effort.

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play at noon on Dec. 5 at Wichita Christian.

