June 5, 1931 – November 27, 2020

NOCONA – Buella Maxcine Stoddard, 89, Nocona, TX died on Nov. 27, 2020.

The visitation was from 6 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Jerry Woods Funeral Chapel. The service was at 2 p.m. at Molsbee Chapel with interment in Molsbee Cemetery to follow.

Stoddard was born June 5, 1931 in Yoder, CO to Otto John Moenning and Ruby Marie Crow. She served her community in healthcare, working her way up to a Medication Aide until she found her niche in Parks and Recreation for the city of Graham. She was a devout member of the Molsbee Chapel.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Ruby, siblings, Herman Allen (Ham), Herbert Otto and Nelson Kay Moenning; one grandchild and three great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her siblings, Vernie, Sharon, Reva Merlene; children, Charlott, Donna, Jimmy, Judith, Anita, and Tina; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.