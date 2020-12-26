Bulldogs beat Longhorns in opening district game

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs beat Forestburg on Monday as both teams opened up district play.

The Bulldogs won a one-sided game 59-22 against the young Longhorn team.

The game was delayed due to one referee being late. After 15 minutes, the game started and for three quarters was played with only one referee. It was not a factor though.

The first quarter was low scoring for both sides. Forestburg looked to pass over the top of Prairie Valley’s press defense. A few long passes from Braxton Osteen created scoring chances in transition for post players Hayden Berry and James Stokes.

The Bulldogs were trying to methodically carve up the Longhorns zone defense with passes to get clean shots inside. Unfortunately, not many were going in.

Prairie Valley did make two 3-pointers and led 9-6 after the first quarter, but were frustrated with the many missed opportunities on offense.

The Bulldogs press started to create some opportunities off of turnovers while tightening up on Forestburg’s risky outlet passes.

The Longhorns struggled to create good chances in the halfcourt. They were hoping they could use their superior team size to try and create opportunities off of offensive rebounds, but Prairie Valley competed well in that regard.

The Bulldogs pulled ahead to 20-8 at halftime, but were still frustrated with how they were playing offensively.

Prairie Valley picked things up in the second half. Powered by Tyler Winkler and Konner Ritchie, the two combined to almost equal (18) the first half totals themselves in the third quarter.

Forestburg scored a couple of times from Stokes and Berry, but continued to fall farther behind now that the Bulldogs offense had started executing.

Down 40-14 heading into the fourth quarter, with the second referee finally showing up, the game was all but over.

The Bulldogs continued their offensive pace scoring 19 points in the final period to finish strong.

It was almost enough to wash the taste that was the first half out of their mouth.

The Longhorns made their only 3-pointers of the game as Osteen knocked in two in the final quarter. It was too little too late though as Prairie Valley won 59-22.

