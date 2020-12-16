Chapman family helps fill in building’s history

By CINDY ROLLER,

Bowie Community Development

The Chapman Building has been a labor of love. For Brad Sherman rescuing the condemned two-story building nestled on West Wise street in downtown Bowie, has brought the community’s history back to life.

In an unexpected twist some Chapman family members got in touch with Sherman and made a visit to see the renovated structure last week.

Tracking history

In 2018, Sherman purchased the vacant building to renovate and restore it – saving a piece of Bowie’s history. However, in all his time tracking down former owners and office businesses he was unable to find any family or descendants.

That is until Thanksgiving when a letter stopped Sherman in his tracks. A letter arrived on his desk simply addressed: The Chapman Building.

It seems thanks to the promotion of the Chapman building events center on social media, word of the newly restored and renamed building found its way to the grandson of James and Viola Chapman, James Hobdy.

