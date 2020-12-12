Commissioners meet Monday

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet for a brief agenda of business at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Retiring District Clerk Lesia Darden will present her official letter of resignation effective Dec. 31. Darden has served as district clerk since 2003.

District Judge Jack McGaughey announced last month that Robin Woods, Nocona, will replace Darden and fill out the remaining two years on the term.

The court will consider appointing members to the Montague County Historical Commission for two-year terms.

Precinct one will go out for bids for a used backhoe and precinct four will ask to stockpile gravel on prperty in Saint jo.

The sheriff’s office will accept a donation of $250 from Mr and Mrs. David Dooley.