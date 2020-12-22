June 14, 1949 – December 2020

VALLEY VIEW – David Lawrence Caswell passed away after battling Covid in Denton, TX at the age of 71 surrounded by his family at Baylor Scott and White Heart Hospital.

David was born in Harris Hospital in Ft. Worth to Elmer and Frances Caswell on June 14, 1949. He moved to Sunset in 1958 to be near to his grandparents on the land that had been in their family for generations. David graduated from Bowie High School in 1967. He was the class president and class favorite. He graduated with honors from North Texas State University in 1971. He was in Delta Sigma Pi, Blue Key Honor’s Society and was a Who’s Who in Marketing in the School of Business.

David married the love of his life, Alberta Moore on July 30, 1971. After working for H.J. Heinz and Southwestern Bell, he began his real estate career with Century 21 in Kingwood. That is where his three children, Molly, Micah and Mark, were born. In 1983, he moved to Denton where he continued as a real estate broker, eventually purchasing the ERA Cornerstone Franchise in Denton, selling real estate and mentoring young realtors.

David was active as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church of Denton and started the Crisis Pregnancy Center with Alberta that is now called Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center. He was a partner in Caswell Brothers Oil Company. David loved reading and studying history, always in the middle of a book or two. He loved to travel, especially to the Hawaiian Islands, and sharing a good meal with friends.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Elmer and Frances Caswell, and grandson, Sam Cooper.

David is survived by his wife, Alberta Caswell, Valley View; children, Molly Cooper and husband Chris, Micah Caswell and wife Kristen and Mark Caswell and wife Terra; brothers, Norman Caswell and Gary Caswell and wife Shari, six grandchildren, Mia, Mason, Mary, Hudson, Jack and Kenlee; niece, Taylor Workman and her son, Grayson and nephews, Ty and Tate Caswell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redeemer Church, 5017 Teasley Ste 145 #22, Denton, Texas 76210 or at RedeemerDenton.com

