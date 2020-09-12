Dingler to replace McCaig as county health authority

The Montague County Commissioners named Dr. Chance Dingler of Nocona the new Montague County Medical Health Authority and infectious disease officer during a 20-minute session on Tuesday

Commissioners removed Dr. Delbert McCaig, longtime authority as the Bowie physician after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and unable to continue. County Judge Kevin Benton said this is a very busy time for county residents as they battle a surge in the virus and a full-time authority is vital to monitor the situation.

Dr. Dingler is a family medicine specialist with 25 years of experience in the medical field. He and his brother, Len, also a doctor are both associated with Nocona General Hospital and its medical clinic. The brothers also recently recovered from their own battle with the virus.

Dingler will serve out the term that runs through May 31, 2022.

Montague County continues to a rise in its active cases. The Dec. 8 COVID-19 state dashboard of statistics shows 93 active cases and 23 fatalities. There have been a total of 809 positive cases since the pandemic started.

Free COVID-19 testing continues in Montague County supported by the Texas Department of Emergency Management. It is offered, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at a site set set up in the Nocona General Hospital parking lot.

Results are projected for return between 48-96 hours. Symptoms are not required for testing.

Register and schedule at: gogettested.com. The caller will be asked for identification and answer some general health questions and about symptoms.