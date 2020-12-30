September 26, 1938 – December 29, 2020

BOWIE – Gene Truax, 82, Bowie, TX passed on Dec. 29, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

A graveside service took place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the Salona Cemetery in Bowie.

Gene was born Sept. 26, 1938 in Electra to Emery Lee Truax and Juanita Corine Sanders Truax. Gene attended school in Electra and moved to Bowie in his junior high years. He became a machinist and welder, working for Bowie Industries, Gibbins, Inc. A-1 Well Service and he was self-employed. Gene married Iona Andreasen on May 11, 1957.

Gene was well known to hunt and fish with his family and friends and was often seen at the Longhorn Café with his best friend, Jamie Reed, or running parts with Uncle Buster Sanders. He could also never pass up a Braum’s without getting a cherry pecan ice cream, or a Cracker Barrell for a home-cooked meal. Occasionally, he was pulled over outrunning Fords or caught teaching one of the grandchildren to drive when they were under the age of 10. His specialty was to cook breakfast on Saturday mornings for his grandkids. Gene was affectionately known as “Gran Gran,” “Geno” or “Sticky.”

Those who proceeded Gene in death are his parents, wife, Iona, siblings, Jackie Truax, Shirley Noe Teel, and Betty Epperson, grandson, Brett Truax, several brother and sister-in-laws, uncle, Buster Sanders and close friends.

Gene is survived by his three sons and their wives, Curtis and Liz, Sunset, Roger and Denise, Bowie and James and Wanda, Bowie and daughter, Debra Shackelford, Montague; 12 grandchildren, Leslie Rainey, Jennifer Heugatter, Scott Deweber, Jodi Deweber, Ashlie Truax, Kasey Truax, Rachel Truax, Laramie Truax, Riley Truax, Ethan Truax, Jessica Plemons and John Jacobs and their spouses; 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the Truax, Sanders and Andreasen families.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N,

Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993 thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com