Girls basketball roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians started district play against Breckenridge on Tuesday with a big win.

The Lady Indians beat the Lady Buckaroos 75-16 at home to start off right.

Nocona scored 23 points in both the first and second quarters while holding Breckenridge to only four points.

While the offense cooled down a bit in the second half and the Lady Buckaroos scored a little more, the Lady Indians still easily won and never let up all the way until the final buzzer.

Nocona had four players finish with double-digit scoring. Averee Kleinhans led the team scoring 21 points.

Skyler Smith was second scoring 14 points while both post players Karlee Brown and Stephanie Gutierrez each scored 13 points.

Nocona is next scheduled to play a non-district game at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 against Vernon at home.

Forestburg vs Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles opened district play with a win at home against Forestburg on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles beat the Lady Horns 52-40.

Sky-Lar Embry led Bellevue with 18 points while Austin Ford was right behind her scoring 16 points.

For Forestburg, Faith Moore led the team scoring 17 points and five 3-pointers. Morgan Miller was second scoring 10 points in the post. Coach Cori Hayes thought his team played well, but gave up too many points in transition at certain times.

Bellevue is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22 at home against Slidell. The Lady Horns are next scheduled to play at 1 p.m. on Dec. 28 at home against Prairie Valley.

Prairie Valley vs Saint Jo

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs started district with a win at Saint Jo on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs won 54-24 against the Lady Panthers.

It was competitive in the first half, but Saint Jo’s players got into foul trouble during the game which put Prairie Valley on the free throw line a lot.

The Lady Bulldogs took advantage, making 22 of their 28 free throws as they pulled away.

Hailey Winkler led Prairie Valley scoring 22 points. Emily Carpenter led the team grabbing seven rebounds while also scoring 14 points. Molly Gilleland led the team with six assists to go with six points.

The Lady Bulldogs are next scheduled to play at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Forestburg. The Lady Panthers are next scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 against Midway.

