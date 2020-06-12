Girls Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona girls basketball team lost a close one at 5A Rider Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians hung with the seventh ranked team in the state for three quarters, falling just short 62-59.Nocona actually was in control in the first half. The Lady Indians did their best to keep the Lady Raiders post players occupied at all times.

On offense Nocona was trying to be fearless scoring at the basket but also made a couple of 3-pointers in the first quarter to get the lead 16-10. The teams were even in the second quarter 11-11 with the Lady Indians making three more 3-pointers in the quarter to keep their lead 27-21 at halftime.

Rider came back in the third quarter and tied the game up at 40-40. The majority of Nocona’s points in the quarter again came from 3-pointers, but the Lady Vikings offense seemed to have sparked after a lackluster first half.

That continued in the fourth quarter. Rider more than doubled its first half score (21) with the amount the team scored in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Indians would not give up though. The team made four 3-pointers in the quarter while also scoring from the free throw line to try and keep up. Unfortunately, Nocona could not as it lost by one score 62-59.

Nocoan’s next scheduled game is at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 5 at Peaster.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a close game to Ector on Tuesday after a last second rescheduling.

The Lady Eagles won 41-36 in a game the Lady Bulldogs were outsized in.

The physical intimidation might have been a mental factor in the first half as Prairie Valley trailed by seven points at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs hung on close despite the height disadvantage thanks to their outside shooting. Prairie Valley had a chance to tie the score up in the final minute down three points.

Unfortunately, a turnover and foul led to Ector able to make some free throws that iced the game.

Prairie Valley’s next scheduled game is at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Wichita Christian.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns won their first game of the season against Savoy on Tuesday.

The Lady Horns picked up the big win 50-22 against the Lady Cardinals.

Faith Moore led the team with 19 points while Morgan Miller joined her in double-figures with 10 points.and grabbing six rebounds.

Coach Cori Hayes liked what he saw from his team so early in the season, but still sees plenty of room for improvement.

Forestburg’s next scheduled game is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 against Perrin-Whitt at home.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears beat up on Henrietta’s junior varsity team on Tuesday.

The Lady Bears beat the Lady Bearcats 79-25 in a one-sided affair.Gold-Burg did not waste any time scoring 20 or more points in both the first and second quarters before cooling off a bit in the second half.

Taylor Lyons led the team with 25 points while Kelly Contreras was second scoring 20 points. Sierra Weaver and Ashlyn Brown both finished in double figures as well scoring 10 points each.

The Lady Bears next scheduled game at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 against Petrolia’s JV at home.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost to one of the top rated 2A private schools in the state on Tuesday.

Muenster Sacred Heart beat the Lady Panthers 37-17.

Kaitline Harris led the team with five points. Kayden Skidmore and Kate Sherwin were second with four points.

Coach Daniel Lindenborn thought his team did good job breaking the Lady Tigers press and putting up shots that just didn’t fall. As the game wore on, the lack of depth for Saint Jo became a factor.

The Lady Panthers next are scheduled to play at noon on Dec. 5 at Bryson.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.