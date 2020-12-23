Girls Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians earned their second district win at home against Jacksboro on Friday.

The Lady Indians won 58-31 against a tough Lady Tigers team that frustrated with their defense.

The game got off to a rocky start. Neither team’s offenses got anything going in the first quarter, as the score was tied 9-9.

Nocona did a good job drawing free throws and scoring in transition in the second quarter. Jacksboro continued to struggle against the Lady Indians half-court trapping.

Nocona led 26-15 at halftime and never looked back.

The Lady Indians picked up the pace in the third quarter, equaling their first half output in one quarter alone.

The Lady Tigers picked up the pace as well, with it being the only quarter they scored in double-figures.

Still Nocona’s lead was secure 52-26 heading into the final quarter.

Both teams ended with a slog of a quarter. Several players fouled out, but with the outcome already guaranteed neither team did much offensively. The teams combined to score 11 points with only basket being scored as the Lady Indians won 58-31.

Averee Kleinhans led Nocona with 29 points while Karlee Brown was second scoring eight points.

Nocona is next scheduled to play Henrietta at 2 p.m. on Dec. 30 at home.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost at Midway on Friday.

The Lady Falcons held off a furious Lady Bears team in the fourth quarter to win 63-52.

Neither team could put consecutive quarters together. Midway had great first and third quarters while Gold-Burg bounced back to have good second and fourth quarters.

The Lady Falcons led 21-7 after the first quarter. The Lady Bears came back strong, but still trailed 32-20 at halftime.

Midway again exploded for more than 20 points in the third quarter, extending its lead to 55-28 and calling the game a wrap.

Gold-Burg was not going to give up though. The Lady Bears almost doubled their total from the first three quarters scoring 24 points while holding the Lady Falcons to under 10 points for the first time all game.

It wasn’t enough though as it proved to be too big of a hole to dig out of as Midway won.

Taylor Lyons led the team with 18 points while Kelly Contreras was second with 14 points.

Gold-Burg is next scheduled to play at 2 p.m. on Jan. 2 at home against Saint Jo.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.