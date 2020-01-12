February 11, 1940 – November 27, 2020

BOWIE – Homer Lynn Prestwood, 80, Bowie, TX died on Nov. 27, 2020.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Stoneburg with Pastor Doyle Wade officiating.

Prestwood was born Feb. 11, 1940 in Montague County to JW and Lizzie Belle (Gordon) Prestwood. He started HL Prestwood Backhoe in 1959 and worked until his retirement, which was about six years ago.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, JB Prestwood and Bob Prestwood, sister, Billie Coleman and two grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters, Robin Bell and Traci Prestwood both of Bowie; son, Jon Prestwood, Bowie; and two grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.