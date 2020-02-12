Indians lose to top rated Graford

The Nocona Indians lost to one of the top rated 1A teams in the state on Saturday.

Number four ranked Graford beat the Indians 62-45 despite Nocona leading at halftime.

The game started out competitive as the Indians ran their offense getting points from four different players. The Rabbits made a couple of 3-pointers to stay in it, but Nocona led 13-12 after the first quarter.

The second quarter was low scoring for both teams. The Indians made it to the free throw line six times and made three while making a couple of baskets. What kept their lead was their defense as Graford was limited to only seven points.

Nocona led 23-19 at halftime and was feeling good. Unfortunately, a third quarter offensive explosion came from the Rabbits. Marc Matthews scored 12 points for Graford during the period, but overall the team more than doubled its first half scoring with 25 points.

The Indians made three 3-pointers during the quarter, but did not do much else offensively. Nocona trailed by double-digits 44-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was better with the Indians nipping at the Rabbits heels, but just could not close the distance. Graford made some shots and free throws at the end to extend its lead to make the final score not as close as it won 62-45.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.