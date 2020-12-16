Jackrabbits beat Rams 56-46

The Bowie Jackrabbits beat S&S Consolidated on Friday.

The Jackrabbits won a game they controlled for the vast majority 56-46.

Bowie established a small lead in the first quarter. Six different players scored points for the Jackrabbits and the team made two 3-pointers to help give them a 15-10 lead.

The second quarter was even better for Bowie offensively. The team scored 21 points in the quarter, with Drew Weber scoring 13 of his game high 18 points in the quarter as he made three 3-pointers.

The Jackrabbits held the Rams to 12 points in the quarter and led 36-22 at halftime.

There was a bit of a lull in the third quarter from Bowie as S&S came out looking to get back into the game. The Rams’ top scorer got going, scoring 12 of his team’s 18 points as he consistently got to the rim and to the free throw line.

The Jackrabbits’ offense still scored in double-digits thanks to making two 3-pointers, but their lead was cut to 47-40.

The fourth quarter was much slower paced as Bowie’s defense came alive to limit S&S to only a few free throw opportunities. Outside of that, the Rams made only one shot from the field in the quarter.

The Jackrabbits connected on a couple of 3-pointers to round out some final free throws push the final score to double-digits and keep S&S at bay, winning 56-46.

The Jackrabbits are next scheduled to host Petrolia at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.

