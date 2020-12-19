Jackrabbits fall to top-ranked Slidell

The Bowie boys got a big test taking on the number one rated 1A team in the state Slidell on Tuesday.

The Greyhounds won the game 64-38 as the Jackrabbits fell behind in the second quarter and never recovered.

Bowie hung right with Slidell in the first quarter down only 13-12. After that though, the Greyhounds would score 20 or more points in the second and third quarter while the Jackrabbits failed to reach double-digits in either quarter.

While the teams played an even fourth quarter, the lead was already too great for hope of a comeback on that level.

The final pre-district game is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Wichita Falls.

