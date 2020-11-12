March 2, 1954 – December 7, 2020

BOWIE – Jimmy Doyle Foster, 66, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 7, 2020.

The visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Ringgold Cemetery, with Pastor Gregg Shaw officiating.

Jimmy was born March 2, 1954 to Riley and Catherine (Potter) Foster in Wichita Falls.

He is preceded in death by his brother, William “Billy” Foster, son, James Robert Foster and his parents. He was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

Jimmy is survived by children, Jamey Foster, Wichita Falls, Melissa Carter and husband, Glen, Hillsboro, Jessica Curry and husband, Calvin, Bowie and Heath Foster and partner, Hanna, Bowie; grandchildren, Jason, James, Joshua, Nicholas, Ross, Madison, Case and Callie; siblings, Bobby Foster and wife, Edith, Bowie, Linda Murray, Bowie, Mildred Davidson and husband, Billy, Chico, Diane Moody, Bowie and Darrell Foster and wife, Barbara, Bowie; and numerous nieces, nephews, several cousins and a host of friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie. Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N,

Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993

thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com