July 8, 1947 – November 18, 2020

MUENSTER – John Michael Moragues, 73, died Nov. 18, 2020.

A rosary was at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the family home in St. Jo. A funeral mass was at 10 a.m. on Nov. 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Muenster.

Pallbearers were Darian Peters, Cody Wilson, Kacy McCorkle, Kelly Bayer, Tim Oberholzer and Andrew Hood. Honorary pallbearers were Ryder Wilson and Bryson Geis.

Moragues was born in St. Louis, MO to Vicente` and Margaret Moragues. He graduated from Creighton Preparatory School and then was drafted into the Air Force at the height of the Vietnam War. He served a year-long tour in Southeast Asia. He was commissioned as a First Lieutenant after graduating from the University of Texas in Austin with a master’s degree in social work. After 22 years, he retired from the Air Force as a Major in 1990. Moragues was an associate professor at Newman University in the MSW Program and was the director of the masters in social work program that he piloted in Colorado Springs. He married Dena Marie Baker in Sept. 1969 and were together for 51 years. Moragues was a 4th Degree Knight with Muenster Council #1459 and a member of the Muenster VFW Post NO. 6205.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vicente` and Margaret Moragues, daughter, Jeanine Oberholzer and brother, Vincent Moragues.

He is survived by his wife, Dena; daughters, Catherine Moragues-McCorkle and Jennifer Bayer; son, Deacon Nicholas Moragues; sisters, Mary Lenherr and Margaret Riddle; brothers, Tomas Moragues, Paul Moragues and James Moragues; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The John Moragues Memorial Scholarship Fund at: catholiccharitiesfortworth.org/get-involved/donate/ or mail donations to Catholic Charities Northwest, 905 Holliday Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 with or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org, 4550 Montgomery Ave, Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814.