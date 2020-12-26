Lady Indians fall to top-rated Muenster

The Nocona Lady Indians lost to the top ranked 2A team Muenster on Tuesday heading into the holiday break.

The Lady Hornets won 51-39 in a game where the Lady Indians did not finish strong in.

The first three quarters Nocona was right there with Muenster.

The Lady Hornets made three 3-pointers in the first quarter and established a lead 14-10. The Lady Indians made three 3-pointers of their own in the second quarter while making half of their six free throws to cut into the lead ever so slightly. Still, Muenster led 26-23 at halftime.

Sydni Messer scored nine points on 3-pointers as Nocona continued to hang around the Lady Hornets.

Muenster continued to find ways to the free throw line also while making some shots from the perimeters.

Still the Lady Indians were within range to take control down only 40-36 heading into the fourth.

It was then that Nocona’s offense failed to keep pace. The Lady Indians scored no field goal in the quarter while making three of their six free throws in the quarter.

The three points would have fallen short even if Nocona had held Muenster scoreless, but alas it did not. The Lady Hornets made seven of their 10 free throws while scoring 11 points in the quarter to make the final score deceiving 51-39.

