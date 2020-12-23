Local teens competed at junior worlds

Montague County had three girls compete at the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson’s Tuffest Jr. World Championship in Tulsa, OK. last week.

The rodeo took place on Dec. 10-14. Seventeen-year-old Bowie native Andy Shae Nored and 15-year-old Nocona residents Tomi Womack and Charli Snow all competed in the 19-and-under barrel racing event at the rodeo.

In a field that had more than 80 competitors with little room for error, all three unfortunately fell short of making it to the final go rounds.

Against some of the best riders in an event that can go down to a thousandth of a second, it wasn’t enough from three of Montague County’s finest.

“I came back high seventh on the short go,” Nored said. “My first two runs were really good. The short go did not go as planned. That pretty much sums it up.”

Nored had hoped her horse Buddy was going to be in good enough condition following some health issues this fall. Unfortunately, those issues crept up again.

“To be honest, we are back to where we were before,” Nored said. “We thought he was over it, but I hope we are on the down-hill slope of him being like he was in June.”

Nored still had a good time at event, enjoying the snow that fell in Tulsa.

Womack had two clean runs, but it wasn’t enough to qualify for the short go.

Still she was happy she got the experience, even though this year’s event was held under different circumstances.

“The experience was really fun and entertaining, but next year hopefully the rodeo will be in Vegas where it originally was supposed to be,” Womack said.

With several vendors not traveling to the event, Womack felt like some things were missing from the complete experience.

Still, she hopes this is just the beginning of future years competing in the event.

Snow said she placed 16th, one spot short of being called back.

“During the run, me and my horse slipped and it caused us to not make it back,” Snow said.

Snow said she still had fun despite coming up just short.

“It was so much fun,” Snow said. “It was just an overall great experience.

All three had plenty of thanks for parents, friends, sponsors and God for allowing them the chance to compete.