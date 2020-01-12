November 10, 1928 – November 27, 2020

DECATUR – Lorn R. “Ken” Kincaid, 92, died on Nov. 27, 2020 in Decatur, TX.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 at New Resthaven Cemetery in Gainesville with Dr. Billy Moore officiating.

Kincaid was born on Nov. 10, 1928 in Eric, OK to W. L. Kincaid and Gladys Curtis Kincaid. He married Reatha Dugger in 1961 and they were together for 41 years.

He served in and was honorably discharged from both the U.S. Army Air Corps on Sept. 7, 1949, and the U.S. Air Force discharged on June 1, 1962. He also served proudly in the Korean War, as a loadmaster. He was an auto mechanic, an industrial millwright and a carpenter.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Reatha E. Kincaid, parents, brothers, Walter Kincaid and William “Dub” Kincaid and sisters, Charlene Pennington, Sylvia Kincaid and Norma Jean Kincaid.

He is survived by his son, Calvin E. Kincaid; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.