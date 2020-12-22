September 21, 1939 – December 19, 2020

NOCONA – Marjorie Admire Rose Eldred, 81, died Dec. 19, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 26 at the chapel of the Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona. Chaplin of Hospice of Wichita Falls, Darren Ward will be officiating. Interment will take place at a late date with her children.

Eldred was born Sept. 21, 1939 in Nocona. She married Condal Haven Rose on Jan. 7, 1956. She worked as a telephone switchboard operator for 25 years. She volunteered to clear the expansive lawns of the city’s park and cemetery.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Clifford Admire and Iva Mae Johns, the father of her children, Condal Rose, daughter, Theresa Rene’ Rose, sisters, Billie Louise Reece and Sharon Murphy, brothers, Wilton Earl and Larry Clifford Admire.

She is survived by her children, James Michael Rose, Burkburnett, Deborah Rose Womble, Justin; sisters, Sandi Savering and Karen Sue Dollins, Sherman; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Any memorials can be made to the Lucky Paws Animal Shelter or Hospice of Wichita Falls.