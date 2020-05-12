Murals bring color to downtown

By BARBARA GREEN

Vintage murals dot the rural Texas landscape advertising businesses, towns or an event. Many have an aged patina or bright new colors, and even Bowie still has a few western murals of M.H. Henry that can still be seen.



In recent months a pair of local business people have brought new colorful murals to life on their properties thanks to a pair of local artists. The latest murals are located on the side of Creative Cakes, 104 Smythe; a Texas flag postcard in the alley between Montague Street and Wise and a Coca Cola sign going up top of the old Frank Green Carpet building. A mural of the city train station also is located inside the Chapman building.



The mural artist is Roger Whitaker, and he was assisted by his fiance Rachel Eastman. It was about two years ago he did his first mural locally, on the wall outside the front door of the Scoop Shack.

