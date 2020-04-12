August 28, 1935 – November 30, 2020

BOWIE – Nan Crowder Park, 85, Bowie, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with Pastor Larry Coleman officiating.

A gathering for friends and members of the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs was from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service on Dec. 3 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Nan was born Aug. 28, 1935 in Memphis, TX to William Lester and Edna Theodora (Fowler) Crowder. In 1953 she moved to Bowie, where she met her husband Gene Park, and on Sept. 7, 1954 the couple was married in Wichita Falls. Nan worked alongside Gene as owner and operator of the Gulf Service Station in Bowie, as well as ranching together for many years. She was city clerk in the early ‘60s and a bank officer at the Bowie National Bank, now known as the Jacksboro National Bank.

Nan devoted herself to the community, she was a Montague County election judge for Bowie since the middle 1970s, and served on the District Campfire Committee for many years. She operated Awards by Nan for more than 40 years, ordering trophies and ribbons for numerous groups in the community. She received the Friend of 4H Award two years in a row in Montague County. Most people don’t know that Nan was a retired civil air patrol search and rescue pilot and as a retired pilot she served on the Bowie Airport board of directors for many years.

From the beginning year of Jim Bowie Days, Nan was a member of the board of directors and served as treasurer for more than 40 years, her duties would begin a month before the event and continue until all business had been concluded after the rodeo. Nan is was honored to be the Grand Marshall for the 54th Jim Bowie Days Championship Parade.

Nan was a 63 year member of the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs, which includes their local club, The Amity Club. She received the General Federation of Women’s Club of Texas Jennie Award in 2015. She served as credentials chairman for 12 years and also served as parliamentarian for Pioneer District for 12 years. She served under five state presidents. She was cherished by all the state and national members she met. As one member stated, she was the club’s compass.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Park, who passed in 2014, her parents and brother Glen Crowder.

Nan is survived by her sister, Jean Angove, Bowie; nephews, Ray Angove and wife, Dawn, Corinth, Charles Walsh and wife, Anita, Glen Rose, and Jon Bruce Crowder, Corpus Christi; great-nephew, Tyler Angove and wife, Erin, Gordonville; and special friends, Patti Poe and husband, Sammie, Montague and Barbara Winningham and husband, James, Bowie.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Amity Club Scholarship Fund. Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

