National food partnerships assist Bowie ISD feeding its students

The Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and key public and private organizations, announced it served more than 38.7 million meals between

March and August to more than 270,000 children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Emergency Meals-to-You program. Bowie Independent School District supplied 142,580 meals to 476 households.



Locally, more than 750 children were served in Bowie over the course of Meals to You as the district partnered with Baylor University.

The eMTY initiative was an expansion of a regional pilot program that had previously served Texas households in 2019.

