June 9, 1930 – December 29, 2020

BOWIE – Norman Clemens Beyer, 90, Bowie, TX died Dec. 29, 2020 in Bowie.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Saint Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie, with the Rev. Larry Knobloch officiating. The burial will follow at the Saint Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 1 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Beyer was born June 9, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY to Paul Henry and Beatrice Elizabeth (Steup) Beyer. He married Eleanor Marion Beyer, nee Potratz, on July 10, 1954 and they were together for 42 years. She passed away Nov. 23, 1996 and on Nov. 17, 2001 he married Hazel Geis Beyer. He worked as a church school teacher in the Lutheran Church- Missouri Synod for 38 years. His service included congregations in New Jersey, Illinois and California. Beyer was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church- Missouri Synod of Bowie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Marion Beyer and brother, Peter.

Survivors are his wife, Hazel Geis Beyer, Bowie; daughter, Lois Mullaney, Acworth, GA; sons, Paul, Casper, WY, Andrew, Elgin, IL and Daniel, Elgin, IL; sister, Janet Zimmer, Alexandria, MN and one granddaughter.

Memorials can be made in honor of Mr. Beyer to the Saint Peter Lutheran Church Building Fund at P.O. Box 133, Bowie, Texas 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.