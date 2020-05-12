Online tickets required for District 22A

With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the CDC guidelines only allow gymnasiums to accommodate spectators at 50 percent capacity.

To ensure this mandate, District 22A basketball teams, including Forestburg, Bellevue, Prairie Valley, Slidell, Midway, Gold-Burg and Saint Jo, will require basketball tickets to be purchased online and in advance of the games.

This can be done by going to the host school’s district website and clicking on ticket sales.



After purchasing the ticket, it can be downloaded from the app to show proof of purchase at the game or print the ticket and carry the hard copy to the game. After the 50 percent capacity is met, no other spectators will be allowed into the game. Home Town Ticketing will be responsible for all ticket sales and no refunds will be honored.