Preserving, digitizing county records proud legacy for retiring Clerk Henson

By DANI BLACKBURN

After working for the citizens of Montage County for 22 years with 16 spent at the helm of the county clerk’s office, Glenda Henson will pass the torch as she retires on Dec. 31, 2020.

During her career, Henson started the digitization of the county’s records, moved from the old courthouse to the new annex and began the process of placing records online.

Henson, born out on the Red River, attended Prairie Valley during her 12 years of school. Nocona has been her home all her life.

Her path to county clerk began when she took a part-time job in the county attorney’s office in 1998 as a secretary taking care of the hot check division.

A short time later she moved to the sheriff’s office to work a second part-time job for then Sheriff Chris Hamilton as his communication administrative assistant. Henson remained in the office from 2000 to 2004, when Sheriff Hamilton’s term ended.

“We went our separate ways for two years then in 2006, Valerie Stout, who was the county clerk at the time, resigned and appointed me to fill out her remaining term. I have been in here ever since,” Henson said.

