July 25, 1929 – December 8, 2020

NOCONA – Roberts McCall “Bobby” Storey Sr., 91, Nocona, TX died Dec. 8, 2020.

A vigil service, followed by visitation, took place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. Mass for the family was at 11 a.m. on Dec. 11 at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. The burial followed at the Nocona Cemetery. An Irish wake will take place in the future. His grandsons served as pallbearers.

Storey was born to Roberts E. (Bob) Storey and Mary Nell McCall Storey on July 25, 1929 in Nocona. He graduated from Nocona High School and began school at SMU before the Korean War started. In 1952 he married the former Sue Meekins. He served in Dwight Eisenhower’s former unit as a Corporal and clerk. He worked at Nocona Leather Goods for more than 62 years. Storey served as President and later Chairman of the Board. In 1984 he shared the Nocona Citizen of the Year award with younger brother Jim. He was a founding member of the Nocona Jaycees, Nocona Lions Club and Montague County Knights of Columbus. He was a faithful Catholic belonging to St. Joseph’s Parish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Sue, brother, Jim and sister, Jo Bybee.

He is survived by his children, Stacy Byars, Christy Watson and Rob Storey; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Tales ‘N Trails Museum, 1522 E. Hwy, 82, Nocona, TX 76255.