Samuel “Ray” Raymound Payne

February 9, 1934 – December 6, 2020

BOWIE – Samuel “Ray” Raymond Payne, 86, Bowie, TX died Dec. 6, 2020 in Decatur, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie, with the Rev. Chris Litt officiating. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Payne was born Feb. 9, 1934 in Colony, OK to Eugene and Agnes (Chastain) Payne. He graduated from high school in Weatherford, OK and went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1954-1956. On June 7, 1957 Payne married Melba McCormick in Cloud Chief, OK and they were together for 63 years. He surrendered himself to ministry in 1957, and went to Marlow, OK to attend Bible College for six years. During his 55 years of ministry, he was a pastor at several churches and a missionary in Australia for 14 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Marsha Smith, brother, Gareld Payne and sisters, Janalee Alvis and Lynn Dita Jones.

Ray is survived by his wife, Melba Payne, Bowie; son, Ray Payne, Haslet; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.