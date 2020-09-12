Santa letter deadline extended through Thursday

The deadine to submit your letters to Santa Claus in time for the Bowie News Christmas section has been extended through 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Drop your letters off at Santa’s mailbox at 200 Walnut or bring inside the News office. You also can email them to nie@bowienwsonline.com.

Letters must include the child’s full name or it will not be published.

Notes to Santa will be published in the Dec. 23 holiday greeting section of The Bowie News. It will feature letters from children all across the county, along with greetings from local businesses.