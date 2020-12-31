SNAP benefits extended

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $204 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients will also see an additional 15 percent increase in their total benefits in January due to recently passed federal legislation.

“Thank you to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for extending these benefits and increasing the amount of benefits that Texas families will receive,” said Governor Abbott. “These emergency SNAP benefits continue to help put food on the table for many Texas families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.” “As we continue through the new year, these benefits offer nutritious food to those who need it most, especially in these trying times,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. The emergency January allotments are in addition to the almost $2 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and December.

Beginning in January, recipients will receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until June 2021. The additional 15 percent increase and the emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by Jan. 23. Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.7 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.