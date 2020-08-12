March 1, 1999 – December 2, 2020

ROCKWALL – Tanner Austin Stephens, 21, died on Dec 3, 2020.

A candlelight vigil will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 10, at Harry Myers Park at the West Pavilion in Rockwall. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Dec 11 at The White Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Dec 12 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastor John Little officiating. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Stephens was born March 1, 1999 in Wichita Falls to Kenneth and Stephanie Stephens. He attended school in Burkburnett, Vernon, Grandfield, OK and Rockwall.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Dale Stephens and his grandparents, Jimmie Lee and Connie Sue Moore, Chillicothe.

He is survived by his father, Kenneth Stephens, Jr., Rockwall; mother, Stephanie Stephens, Grandfield, OK; brothers, Justin Moore, Chillicothe and Kelly Gray, Grandfield, OK; sister, Karli Gray, Grandfield, OK; grandmother, Susan Boyd Lyles, Wichita Falls; aunts and uncles, Jeff and Rhonda Moore, Abilene, Mark and Sherry Dunn, Wichita Falls, Loyd and Kelly Stephens, Burkburnett and Billy Stephens, Wichita Falls; seven cousins and three nieces and nephew.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.