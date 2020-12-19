Texas Senate runoff wraps up this Saturday

Saturday is the final election day of 2020 as voters in Texas Senate District 30 select a candidate to fill out the unexpired term of former Senator Pat Fallon.

The runoff has District 68 State Rep. Drew Springer (R-Muenster), running against Denton business owner Shelley Luther. If Springer wins another special election will be scheduled in early 2021 to fill his District 68 seat, to which he was recently re-elected.

Early voting came to an end on Tuesday with 1,226 casting ballots in Montague County.

District 30 includes Archer, Clay, Cooke, Erath, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young Counties, plus parts of Collin and Denton Counties.

Election day voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Montague County Annex Community Room, H.J. Justin Community Room, 100 Clay in Nocona Saint Jo Civic Center and Bowie Bible Baptist Church, 1400 State Highway 59N.