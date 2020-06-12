The Jackrabbits hang on to beat Burkburnett

The Bowie Jackrabbits overcame the rough full-court pressure from Burkburnett on Tuesday to win their second game.

The Jackrabbits held on to get the close win 68-64 against a Bulldogs team every area team must experience once early in the season if they want to see how how good they are at breaking presses.

The 4A Burkburnett team does not just full-court press and trap, but with a fast offense full of 3-pointers and baskets off of turnovers, it is battling the energy from the Bulldogs team and trying to never let it grow out of control.

Bowie got out to an early lead in the first quarter. The Jackrabbits knocked in three 3-pointers while also making the fundamental plays to break the press and make the Bulldogs pay. On defense, Bowie limited Burkburnett to only eight points as the Jackrabbits lead was double-digits 19-8 heading into the second quarter.

While the Bulldogs picked up the pace a bit in the second quarter on offense, the Jackrabbits did not slow down any. The lead slowly increased as Bowie’s offense continued to get to its spots and score baskets.

The Jackrabbits lead was 37-20 heading into halftime, but they knew there was a run coming from Burkburnett.

Offensively it came in third quarter from the Bulldogs. Burkburnett made five 3-pointers in the quarter while more than doubling its first half point total with 27 points. The bench was loud and the energy increased as shots kept going in for the Bulldogs. Bowie scored at a similar pace it had in the first half to keep its lead, but Burkburnett were nipping at the lead down 55-47 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs offense cooled down a bit from 3-point range in the fourth, but eventually did tie the game up midway through the fourth quarter. Luckily, the Jackrabbits never let Burkburnett take the lead. Down the stretch clutch free throws from Drew Weber and A.J. Whatley made it a two possession game late in the game that Bowie never let up, winning 68-64.



To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie New.