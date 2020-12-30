December 27, 1929 – December 27, 2020

BOERNE – Vernell Lovett, 91, died on Dec. 27, 2020 in Boerne, TX.

There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Nocona Cemetery officiated by Minister Eugene Weldon.

Lovett was born on Dec. 27, 1929 in Nocona to Dave and Evie Long Heaton. She worked hard as a secretary for the Nocona General Hospital. She married Gilbert Lovett on October 25, 1982 in Wichita Falls, TX who then preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2008.

Lovett is survived by her step-son, Gary Lovett, Boerne; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tales “N” Trails Museum in Nocona.